Suspicious fire at Southland school

Police have been notified after a suspicious fire at a Southland school last night.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Brent Dunn said a pump from Winton arrived to find a fire in a rubbish bin at Central Southland College in Winton.
The bin was up against a building and police along with a fire investigator had been notified, he said.
Winton police (03) 236-6060, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.