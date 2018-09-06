Suspicious fire at Southland school

Police have been notified after a suspicious fire at a Southland school last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Brent Dunn said a pump from Winton arrived to find a fire in a rubbish bin at Central Southland College in Winton.

The bin was up against a building and police along with a fire investigator had been notified, he said.

Winton police (03) 236-6060, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

