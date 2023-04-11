Crews were called to the fire about 2am on Tuesday. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

An investigation is under way into a suspicious garage fire in Gore early today.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in Charlton Rd about 2am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said.

They arrived to find a 10x10m garage "engulfed in flames".

The Fenz spokesman said two appliances from Gore attended, and the fire was out by 3.15am.

The cause of the "suspicious" blaze was unknown, and an investigation was ongoing.

- titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz