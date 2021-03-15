Teds go in search of moa

They went on a moa hunt, and they were not scared.

Lucy Frisby had fun with her teddy bear on Sunday afternoon at Queens Park. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Dozens of children and their families attended Invercargill Plunket’s Teddy Bear Picnic on Sunday in Queens Park, where they had an adventure-filled afternoon.

They heard stories, played games and picnicked in the sunshine.

Among them were Lucy (4) and James (1) Frisby.

Lucy had a great time wading through tall grass and crawling through caves with all the other children on their journey to find a moa.

Invercargill Plunket community support co-ordinator Judy Cook said the event was huge.

She said the event had been running for about 40 years, and bad weather last year meant it was cancelled for the first time.

"I think it’s lovely to have an event that families can come along and simply enjoy their time together."