Monday, 15 March 2021

Teds go in search of moa

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    They went on a moa hunt, and they were not scared.

    Lucy Frisby had fun with her teddy bear on Sunday afternoon at Queens Park. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Lucy Frisby had fun with her teddy bear on Sunday afternoon at Queens Park. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Dozens of children and their families attended Invercargill Plunket’s Teddy Bear Picnic on Sunday in Queens Park, where they had an adventure-filled afternoon.

    They heard stories, played games and picnicked in the sunshine.

    Among them were Lucy (4) and James (1) Frisby.

    Lucy had a great time wading through tall grass and crawling through caves with all the other children on their journey to find a moa.

    Invercargill Plunket community support co-ordinator Judy Cook said the event was huge.

    She said the event had been running for about 40 years, and bad weather last year meant it was cancelled for the first time.

    "I think it’s lovely to have an event that families can come along and simply enjoy their time together."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter