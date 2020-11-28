Thousands line the streets for Invercargill Christmas Parade

Santa Claus (Stewart Saunders) and his helpers [from left] Ave Valoa-Jack (9), Georgia McWing (10) and Meghan Saunders (9). PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

Southland has officially kicked off the holiday season with its traditional Christmas Parade.

About 20,000 people took over the Invercargill streets today to watch Santa Claus and about 60 floats with a variety of themes.

Southland Christmas Parade Charitable Trust organiser Alice Pottinger was delighted with the support of the community and businesses across the region following a challenging year due to Covid-19.

"We are quite lucky down here. Many events around the country were cancelled but with the support of the community, we were able to put together this amazing event.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt rides his scooter during the parade.

"It is great to see the smiles."

The parade started at 2pm and lasted about an hour and travelled from the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts along Gala St and down Dee St to Tay St then back up Kelvin St to where it all began.

Read more about the parade in Monday's Otago Daily Times.