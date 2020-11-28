Saturday, 28 November 2020

Thousands line the streets for Invercargill Christmas Parade

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Santa Claus (Stewart Saunders) and his helpers [from left] Ave Valoa-Jack (9), Georgia McWing (10...
    Santa Claus (Stewart Saunders) and his helpers [from left] Ave Valoa-Jack (9), Georgia McWing (10) and Meghan Saunders (9). PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO
    Southland has officially kicked off the holiday season with its traditional Christmas Parade.

    About 20,000 people took over the Invercargill streets today to watch Santa Claus and about 60 floats with a variety of themes.

    Southland Christmas Parade Charitable Trust organiser Alice Pottinger was delighted with the support of the community and businesses across the region following a challenging year due to Covid-19.

    "We are quite lucky down here. Many events around the country were cancelled but with the support of the community, we were able to put together this amazing event.

    Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt rides his scooter during the parade.
    Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt rides his scooter during the parade.
    "It is great to see the smiles."

    The parade started at 2pm and lasted about an hour and travelled from the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts along Gala St and down Dee St to Tay St then back up Kelvin St to where it all began.

    Read more about the parade in Monday's Otago Daily Times.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter