Tutoring business plan to assist the juniors

Adam Winders, Alexis Halder and Levi Mennel (all 17) show the presentation video of their business Next Level Tutors as part of the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES). PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A group of Aparima College pupils are using their home schooling experience to create a business to assist their younger schoolmates.

Year 13 pupils wanted to provide tutoring for pupils from year 7 to year 10.

Alexis Halder said she had struggled somewhat to keep focused while she was studying at home and the group considered that other pupils might be facing the same challenges.

"A lot of students are behind in their studies so we can provide tutoring on all aspects of school life, from sports to academic," she said.

Adam Winders agreed.

"The Next Level Tutors are determined to share our knowledge and passion for all aspects of school life with our young peers to ensure their future success," Adam said.

The pupils were among 35 others from their school and Southland Girls’ High School, Aparima College, James Hargest College, Southland Boys’ High School and Mount Aspiring College, who pitched businesses as part of the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES).

Southland Chamber of Commerce regional co-ordinator Joanne O’Connor said pupils had to think outside the box this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "They start a new business while navigating through the challenges of Covid-19. Resilience and how to use digital technologies to help support business will be the key to the students’ success."