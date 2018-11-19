Two die in Southland fundraiser

Two motorcyclists were killed in Southland on Saturday during a charity ride to raise money for an unborn child with a heart defect.

They were among eight to die during a horror three days on the roads nationally, including four motorcyclists killed in the space of four hours on Saturday afternoon.

The spate of deaths spurred a top road safety police officer to plead for riders and drivers to pay attention and stop taking risks.

Police said three motorcycles were involved in the charity ride crash in Southland shortly before 1pm south of Otautau, near the intersection of Fairfax Isla Bank Rd and Riverton Otautau Rd.

Two riders were killed and another person sustained critical injuries.

They were taking part in a charity ride organised by the Southern Brotherhood Motorcycle Club to raise money for an unborn baby with a congenital heart defect.

The baby’s Southland parents are facing significant bills to travel to and from the foetal medicine team in Christchurch, and will have to fly to Auckland when the baby is due for open-heart surgery immediately after birth, according to a Givealittle page for the family.

Drummond Motorcycle Club member Simon Galt said members of his club taking part in the ride were not involved in the crash, but they saw the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"From what I’ve been told, a motorcycle ... had pulled out to pass a car on the bend, and hit an oncoming motorcycle that wasn’t involved with the ride at all."

He called for motorcyclists taking part in group rides not to succumb to peer pressure, to ride only at speeds they were comfortable with and to avoid dangerous manoeuvres.

"Ride to your own abilities, and don’t let others make decisions for you."

Just a few hours later, another motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the West Coast while participating in a memorial ride to commemorate those killed in the Pike River mine explosion.

The crash happened shortly after 4pm in Lower Buller Gorge Rd.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a fourth motorcyclist was killed when they crashed into a ditch in Henderson Valley Rd, West Auckland, about 3.20pm.

Road policing national manager Superintendent Steve Greally, of Wellington, said all three motorcycle crashes were under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit, but would not comment further on their causes.

He issued a plea for motorcyclists to stop taking risks, and for drivers to check twice at intersections.

"Going too fast for the conditions or undertaking unsafe passing manoeuvres can have tragic consequences, both for riders and those sharing the road with them.

"And other motorists also have a part to play — we know motorbikes can be hard to see, so all drivers should be looking twice at intersections and before changing lanes."

Two motorists were killed in Christchurch in the space of 12 hours on Friday.

One died in a single-vehicle crash on Gloucester St in the central city at about 11.15pm on Friday, which injured three others.

Twelve hours earlier, one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Colombo St and Sandyford St in Sydenham.Two others were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Adding to the heavy weekend road toll, one person died and another received serious injuries in a two-car crash near Okere Falls, Rotorua District, shortly after 7am yesterday.

And yesterday afternoon, a man died at the scene following a two-car crash in Northland. A St John spokesman said two people were transported to hospital in a critical condition, and a third was in a serious condition. The crash happened south of Kawakawa about 4.30pm.

— Additional reporting NZME.