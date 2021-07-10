Saturday, 10 July 2021

Two injured in Gore crash

    Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gore yesterday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to State Highway 1, near the intersection with Charlton Rd, at 7.15am.

    Two cars had collided, and a helicopter had been called, she said.

    A St John spokesman said one person had serious injuries and one person had minor injuries.

    The seriously injured person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

    The road was blocked and diversions were in place for a couple of hours.

