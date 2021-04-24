Saturday, 24 April 2021

5.40 pm

Two injured in Southland crash

    Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash on State Highway 6 (SH6) near Winton. 

    A police spokesman said they were called to the crash shortly before 4pm, between Limehills-Browns Rd and Pisa Rd. 

    Two vehicles are believed to have slid and left the road amid heavy hail in the region. 

    A St John spokeswoman said two patients were being transported to Invercargill Hospital, one with serious and one with moderate injuries. 

    SH6 was down to one lane and police were still in attendance. 

