Upgrade option for museum welcomed

The Southland Museum and Art Gallery. Photo: Allied Press Files

The Invercargill City Council’s decision to strengthen and refurbish the Southland Museum and Art Gallery has gained a positive response from a board member.

However, the community may have to wait until 2025 to actually step into its pyramid building.

Museum board member and Friends of the Museum chairwoman Chris Henderson

described it as a "step in the right direction".

Last week, councillors agreed to ask the community if it supported strengthening and refurbishing the museum on its present site, at an estimated cost of $52.2million, as part of council’s long-term consultation.

The building was closed to the public in April 2018 because of earthquake safety concerns, leaving its future uncertain.

A press statement issued yesterday confirmed councillors considered five options, ranging from a minimum refurbishment to bring it to the minimum requirement of 34% of the national building standard (NBS) to the construction of a completely new building at a cost of $85.5million.

Councillors decided the best option would be strengthening the building to a 67% NBS level.

Other refurbishment would also be included: replacement of the heating and air conditioning system, a new exhibition fitting out, and full interior refurbishment.

This option would take about 37 months to complete from the adoption of council’s long-term plan.

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt acknowledged in a statement the community’s strong desire to see the pyramid and museum reopened.

"By choosing the option that we have, it will be affordable for the council. Rather than having more delays, we will be able to start work next year, should the community support our proposed option."

Infrastructural services committee chairman Ian Pottinger said the report was an in-depth look at all the options for the future of the museum.

"Councillors felt strongly the bare minimum wasn’t truly an option. It wouldn’t be fair to our community as it would not future-proof the building or honour the collection within.”

Infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said a timeframe and designs would only be defined next year, following consultation with the community.

However, she did not believe it would be open before 2025.

Leisure and recreation group manager Steve Gibling rejected the possibility of a staged opening as "there were no separable portions" in the project.

All details in relation to design and the future of Henry and its "tuatarium" also would be defined after the community had its say, he said.

A sum of $4.5million was allocated for storage for the collection in the meantime and Mr Gibling said his team would be exploring all options available.

It included the possibility of leasing some of the artefacts to other museums in the region.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark said if the community agreed with the proposed pathway, the council would be able to move quickly to get work under way.