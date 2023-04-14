Vessel stuck, awaits salvage

Plans are still under way to recover the vessel Liane which remains in the Jacobs River Estuary in Riverton. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

A vessel that was to be salvaged two weeks ago is still stuck out in the Jacobs River Estuary at Riverton more than three weeks after it sank.

It was one of two vessels which was partially submerged at its berth at the Riverton Harbour, as a result of stormy weather late last month.

One of the boats was successfully recovered from the water, but vessel Liane was yet to be brought out of the water.

Environment Southland regional harbourmaster and maritime manager Lyndon Cleaver said it was a complex operation and was being worked through with the insurance company and the dive salvage team.

"As part of the process, the dive salvage company has submitted provisional plans for removal to Environment Southland," he said.

"Next week we will be reviewing the plans with the insurer and dive salvage company."

The plan for the operation was to lift the vessel off the bottom on strops aided by flotation devices, which would allow the team to drain the water and remove the fuel from the boat, which would mitigate the risk to the environment and the dive salvage team.

It would then be shifted to shore and removed by machinery that would access the vessel through Southland District Council land.