Saturday, 11 April 2020

Whitebait reminder

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The Southland Recreational Whitebaiters association president is urging people not to visit their spots during lockdown.

    Roger McNaughton said he had received reports of whitebaiters going to their huts in recent days.

    "Whitebait hunters should appreciate the position we are all in and not visit these areas."

    He completely discouraged the action.

    The only way to deal with this lockdown was "staying away", he said.

    "Access to these areas is allowed through the goodwill of farmers and people shouldn’t take the risk and put the farmers or their staff at risk too."

    Southland Mayor Gary Tong

    also advised people to stay at home.

    He said the long Easter weekend is traditionally a time when Southlanders get away for a few relaxing days.

    However, Mr Tong "implored" people "don’t even think about it this year."

    luisa.girao@odt.co.nz

     

