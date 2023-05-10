Window smashed in burglary

Herbert Food Centre was broken into early on May 8. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

An Invercargill dairy was burgled this week.

Police said a man was arrested yesterday after a break-in at the Herbert Food Centre in Herbert St, Gladstone.

The store manager, who declined to be named, said a burglar broke the store’s door window to gain entrance to the premises early on Monday.

Small items, including vapes and confectionery, were stolen.

"He jumped through the window ... He opened fizzy cans and sprayed on the floor and around [the shop].

"He tried to open the till but he [could not]," she said.

"We are a little bit scared but luckily it was just the window."

The window was repaired on the same day, she said.

A police spokesman said the burglary was reported about 3.20am on Monday.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident, he said.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on May 23.

Since the start of the year, the Otago Daily Times has reported at least six occasions where commercial properties across Invercargill have been targeted.

On March 1, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes with offenders targeting drugs and perfume.

About a week later, the Night ’n Day in Tay St was cordoned off after a burglary.

There was a ram-raid at the Pomona St Discounter in Tramway Rd in March where the owner was left to pick up the pieces after criminals smashed his front door and windows.

By Luisa Girao and Toni McDonald