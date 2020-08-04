Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Updated 6.10 pm

Woman charged with murder of Dale Watene

    Dale Watene
    Southland Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to the murder of Dale Watene.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey said this afternoon a 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder and a 23-year-old man with accessory after the fact to murder.

    The pair appeared before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court today and were both remanded in custody to appear in the Christchurch High Court on August 25.

    They were both granted name suppression and details of the man's bail application were also suppressed.

    Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

    Det Snr Sgt Harvey said police wanted to thank the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the last four months.

    Mr Watene’s family had been advised of the latest development and they wish to thank Southland Police for the investigation.

    As the matter was now before the courts police would not be able to make any further comment.

