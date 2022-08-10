Studio the next stop as bands vie for finals spot

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Estrogen (from Wakatipu High School), Sense of Time (from King’s High School), Spoken (from Mt Aspiring College) and Sue Chef (from John McGlashan College) have been invited to record three original songs while being filmed in a Christchurch studio before the end of this month.
Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the recordings would be judged alongside each other for one of 10 spots in the national finals, to be announced on August 26.
The top 10 also receive a day recording in a professional studio with a mentor.
Mr Ealand said there was "huge benefit" in each of the acts going through the process of a professional live recording.
"It goes without saying that the pandemic has required acts to engage with their audience via online mediums; but also this is the way acts are engaging with the music industry too."
The finalists will play live at Q Theatre, in Auckland, on September 24.
This year, the competition attracted more than 750 bands and solo/duos which went through regional heats and finals in 20 venues from Invercargill to Whangarei, throughout June and July.
No Southland groups were selected for the top 30 this year.