Studio the next stop as bands vie for finals spot

King’s High School pupil Caleb Tulloch (16) and his band Sense of Time have been named as a semifinalist in the New Zealand Smokefreerockquest. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Four Otago secondary school bands are about to hit the recording studio after being named in the top 30 Smokefreerockquest bands nationwide.

Estrogen (from Wakatipu High School), Sense of Time (from King’s High School), Spoken (from Mt Aspiring College) and Sue Chef (from John McGlashan College) have been invited to record three original songs while being filmed in a Christchurch studio before the end of this month.

Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the recordings would be judged alongside each other for one of 10 spots in the national finals, to be announced on August 26.

The top 10 also receive a day recording in a professional studio with a mentor.

Mr Ealand said there was "huge benefit" in each of the acts going through the process of a professional live recording.

John McGlashan College pupil Nick George (16) and his band Sue Chef have also been selected for the semifinals.

"The ability to perform an authentic, powerful, committed live performance is a fantastic way for acts to get their music quickly and effectively in front of people, and being able to connect as musicians with people online has become increasingly important in the last decade.

"It goes without saying that the pandemic has required acts to engage with their audience via online mediums; but also this is the way acts are engaging with the music industry too."

The finalists will play live at Q Theatre, in Auckland, on September 24.

This year, the competition attracted more than 750 bands and solo/duos which went through regional heats and finals in 20 venues from Invercargill to Whangarei, throughout June and July.

No Southland groups were selected for the top 30 this year.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz