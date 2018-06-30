$12m Lotto win in Wanaka

Photo: ODT files

A Lotto Powerball player from Wanaka has millions of reasons to celebrate tonight after winning $12.1 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Wanaka New World. The total prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Otago proved to be particulalry lucky tonight with another winning ticket sold at Centre City New World, this time netting over $160,000.

The lucky winners are being urged to write their name on the back of their tickets and to contact Lotto NZ.