$12m Lotto win in Wanaka

    A Lotto Powerball player from Wanaka has millions of reasons to celebrate tonight after winning $12.1 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

    The winning ticket was sold at Wanaka New World. The total prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

    Otago proved to be particulalry lucky tonight with another winning ticket sold at Centre City New World, this time netting over $160,000. 

    The lucky winners are being urged to write their name on the back of their tickets and to contact Lotto NZ. 

