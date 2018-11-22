Application marks progress in Parkins Bay development

It has taken 13 long years, but the wheel of progress is slowly turning for a major development near Wanaka.

Resource consent has been applied for by Parkins Bay Preserve Ltd, directed by Queenstown-based developer John Darby, to subdivide a 187ha property to provide for 42 homes and part of an 18-hole championship golf course.

The application stated that the 42 homes would sit on areas of land between 3525sqm and 8719sqm, while each building platform would not exceed 1000sqm.

The development itself was granted consent in 2012 but the application to subdivide is the first sign of it actually being built.

The process to this point has been a long one.

The idea for the development was first announced in 2005 by former landowners Bob and Pam McRae, and resource consent was applied for in 2007.

Consent was granted in 2008 but was appealed to the Environment Court, beginning a four-year battle that eventually resulted in the development being approved in 2012.

While the recent application seems to be a positive step in the right direction, the developers remained quiet when contacted last week.

The project's manager, Duane Te Paa, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, while Bob McRae said he was no longer involved in the project and could not comment on how it was progressing.

Mr McRae's son, John, who now owns Glendhu Station, where the golf course is being developed, also said he was not in a position to comment.

It is unknown when the rest of the project, which includes a lakeside clubhouse, three visitor accommodation buildings and a jetty, will get under way.

