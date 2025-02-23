Auckland club makes journey south

The Stanley Bay and Wānaka petanque clubs gathered for a morning tea after their first round together. PHOTOS: RAWAN SAADI

On a sunny Monday morning an Auckland petanque club started the first day of their Central Otago tour in Wānaka.

Auckland’s Stanley Bay Petanque and Bowling Club has a tradition of travelling outside of the city and bowling with clubs in places such as Taupo and Tauranga.

This year, they decided to spread their wings a little further south and do one of their longest trips yet, spending a total of six days across Wānaka, Cromwell and Alexandra.

The club’s captain, Simon Bucherer, said members were inspired to travel down south for the first time after two Wānaka Petanque Club members paid them a visit.

He said the idea was "very popular" with the club and they had 23 members on the trip.

A mixed social game between Auckland and Wānaka on a sunny day in Three Parks.

Their plan was to spend two days in Wānaka then move to Cromwell for another two days and end the trip in Alexandra, stopping to have a social game with each town’s petanque club.

Wānaka Petanque Club president Mary Thomas was thrilled to be hosting the Auckland club and felt it was a good opportunity for Wānaka’s club to grow.

For about two years the club has been based in Three Parks in an open space not far from the Recreation Centre and numbers were quickly increasing.

Ms Thomas said that the club had started with only three members about two and a-half years ago and now had 40 members.

It was this growth that allowed them to secure their current location and host one of Auckland’s largest petanque clubs.

As Wānaka’s club attracts more members, the organising team is fundraising for some necessary upgrades including a shelter for their current space to protect players from the sun.

Ms Thomas said they were applying for grants to improve the growing club as petanque was an important activity for many of its members.

"Most of the members are retired and it’s good for them. It’s social," she said.