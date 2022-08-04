Calum MacLeod not seeking re-election

Calum MacLeod. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Queenstown Lakes District Council councillor and Wanaka Community Board member Calum MacLeod has announced he will not stand for re-election.

“It is about time I said publicly, I will not be standing for election this time around and not seeking re-election," Cr MacLeod said during today’s Wanaka Community Board meeting.

"I think councillors do have a shelf life, and while I’m still inside my due date. I’d like to think that somebody else will stick their hand up."

He acknowledged his time serving the past 12 years, counting the three years on the community board prior.

His decision was made following acknowledgement towards Wanaka Community Board member Ed Taylor’s contributions over the past two terms.

“One word I would attach to you [Mr Taylor] is persistence. One of the American presidents said you can have talent, you can have genius but the greatest asset you can possibly have, is persistence.”

Cr MacLeod referred to Mr Taylor as a “strong advocate" who had "done the job well”.

He joins Cr Niamh Shaw and Mr Taylor, who have announced they will not be seeking re-election for the upcoming term.

- Aspen Bruce