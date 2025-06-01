Came for a brisk visit, but found home

Robin Brisker has been in Wānaka for 25 years now, breaking his five-year limit. PHOTOS: OLIVIA CALDWELL

It was the infamous All Blacks defeat at the 1999 Rugby World Cup against the French that inspired American artist Robin Brisker to move to New Zealand at the start of the new millennium.

Not exactly, but it was while watching the game from an Amsterdam pub that reminded Mr Brisker that of all the countries he had explored, and there were many, New Zealand was untouched.

"I had never seen rugby before and that was entertaining. I was watching and I was like; ‘what’s that? What’s a knock-on?’ I got addicted to it."

Until he moved to Wanaka in 2000, the 71-year-old had not lived in a place for any longer than five years, it was his general rule of thumb.

Born in Chicago and raised all over the United States, Brisker learned at a young age to adapt to any environment and with very little.

"I was in 12 schools in 12 years ... The first move was devastating then you realise it teaches you to adapt, and you can be more independent than you think."

"I have had 70 addresses [across] 10 countries."

While he has worked in about every job you can think of; a meat packer in Detroit, busker in Munich, juggler in Adelaide, chauffeur in Mexico — his one constant has been art, he has been doing it all along.

"I illustrated my high school yearbook in 1972, so that’s when I first got published."

Since then, he has been selling art throughout the world. He owned his own gallery in Chicago, again in Florida and sold a painting of a watermelon to Madonna while working in a health spa in Mexico.

His work has been collected by Miles Davis, Madonna, Jamie Wyeth, Amy Irving and artist’s Dan Rizzie and Tony Fitzpatrick.

Never in his transient life did he think he would settle, but it was Wānaka that had him sit at a final destination and it was not for its lucrative art scene.

"I said this town’s got everything, I am going to spend the summer here."

That summer turned into 25 more, but it has not been a walk in the park for the artist who would sell paintings in Chicago on the daily for four times the amount he would sell one here.

"The prices I was getting in Chicago 25 years ago is still more than what I get today here in New Zealand."

"In Wānaka people would rather spend money on a new bike, a pair of boots and ski gear. Art is not a priority, there are tonnes of artists in this town but not nearly enough art appreciators."

"I have attempted landscapes, but I don’t particularly care for them. Nothing sells good here, everyone I know here has one of my pieces, it is a small town, and they come here not because it’s artistic, but it is because it is the beautiful adventure capital."

Brisker has planted pieces of art throughout Wānaka venues.

While art success came easy in Chicago, known for its popular art culture, he "never wanted to be anywhere more than five years", so he up and left.

Mr Brisker chose Wānaka for safety and the stunning outlook.

"I haven’t locked my car in 25 years here."

"In Chicago I was constantly aware of crime and lived on a street where the sirens were going every second."

His story began in Wānaka when he bought three acres of land on Golf Course Rd, and turned a house into a backpackers. The Tree House as he named it, and sold it later for four times the price.

He took the opportunity to try sell his art out of Queenstown, but did not like the lifestyle and moved back to buy his Mount Iron property.

"This property is the best art I have done, I think. You don’t see a neighbour or hear a neighbour, I get to see what I created, I built or planted or designed."

Ideally Mr Brisker would run a gallery here, but instead he has planted pieces of art throughout Wānaka venues such as Kai Whakapai, Patagonia and Cork.

After spending a third of his life here, Brisker still has a fascination with rugby, but his observations are more artistic than sporting knowledge.

"What I love is that they tape around people’s ears, to stop themselves having cauliflower ears. I have never seen a sport like that, that’s the only protection they have, everything else is a T-shirt and shorts.

"Nothing like the American footballers, they are covered head to toe in armour."