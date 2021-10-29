Campsite loos closed for upgrade

From December 3, the Kidds Bush campsite will only have portaloos. PHOTO: KIDDS BUSH CAMPGROUND/DOC

It's not quite business as usual for holidaymakers between Wanaka and Makarora this summer, as the Department of Conservation deals with issues at two campground septic systems.

Boundary Creek and Kidds Bush campsite toilets have been found to be non-compliant with resource consents, so Doc is undertaking important upgrade work to rectify the situation.

From December 3, Boundary Creek campsite would be closed for the summer season.

Kidds Bush would remain open, but the existing toilet block would close and portaloos installed for use.

Doc Central Otago operations manager Nikki Holmes said while the closures weren't ideal, it was important to be able to provide toilets that meet the right standards for their consents.

"Wherever possible, we encourage people to poo in a loo - if our loos aren't up to scratch, we want to fix that.''

Doc planned to replace toilets at both sites with new containment vault systems, which were the same as toilets recently installed at the Haast Pass Highway's Cameron Flat campsite and Blue Pools carpark.

The Kidds Bush upgrades would be completed by mid-2022, with work ongoing to determine a timeframe for Boundary Creek, Mrs Holmes said.

While Boundary Creek campsite would be closed for overnight stays, there would still be walking access to the lake for short-term day visitors.

The temporary portaloos at Kidds Bush would be serviced regularly.

Lower visitor numbers meant that there would be camping options available nearby at other Doc campsites on the Haast Highway and at commercial campsites at Lake Hawea and Wanaka, Mrs Holmes said.

- Staff reporter