Cardrona innovator honoured

Mary Lee (left), of Wānaka, was invested by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to snowsports and tourism, in a ceremony at Government House in Wellington on September 6. PHOTO: GOVERNMENT HOUSE

For Mary Lee, her recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours rekindled memories of decades spent transforming the Cardrona Valley into the snowsports hub it is today.

‘‘It’s brought back all the memories of the people that have helped us as well and assisted us through. Because no-one can do things by themselves,’’ she told the Otago Daily Times in an interview earlier this year.

Mrs Lee was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in an investiture ceremony at Government House on September 6.

The honour recognises a recipient’s prominent national or international role, leading role in regional affairs or distinguished contribution to an area of activity.

Beginning in the 1970s, Mrs Lee and her husband John developed Cardrona skifield, Snow Park and Snow Farm in the Cardrona area.

From 1987 to 2008, Mrs Lee managed and developed Snow Farm, New Zealand’s only dedicated cross-country skifield, continuing now in voluntary roles.

Her efforts have provided employment opportunities and attracted national and international ski tourists, with trails providing offseason business.

The Lees sold Snow Farm in 2008 and formed the Pisa Alpine Charitable Trust to ensure it remains a recreational area in perpetuity.

They developed the Merino Muster race at Snow Farm in 1995, which in 2014 was included in the Worldloppet international race series.

She remains New Zealand representative for the Worldloppet Ski Federation, and director and secretary of the Merino Muster.

Mrs Lee said she still committed ‘‘quite a few hours to teaching cross-country skiing on a voluntary basis, and still got up to the snow at least four days a week during the ski season’’.

‘‘I’ve worked with the Nordic youth a lot and that was the thing I loved the most,’’ she said.

‘‘I loved the pathways that gave kids so much more confidence in life.’’

In addition to setting up the Wanaka Nordic Ski Club’s youth development group in 1999, designed to help young people compete in overseas competitions, she also founded Snow Girls, a cross-country skiing and social network for women of all ages.

In 2022, she was the first person to receive the NZQA snowsports instructor award — cross-country skiing level 4.

Mrs Lee volunteers with SeniorNet and the Cardrona Heritage Trust, and has held founding and executive roles with the New Zealand Cross Country Ski Association and Biathlon New Zealand.

She said the award was both ‘‘very humbling and very surprising’’, but that she was honoured to accept it.

‘‘John was also awarded [the CNZM] several years ago, in 2016, and I got a lot of satisfaction out of that, but to be awarded in my own right is just wonderful.’’