Cleanup to mark Earth Day, improving lakeside environment

Wai Wānaka is hosting a beach cleanup at Lake Wānaka on Earth Day. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Wai Wānaka is celebrating Earth Day with a classic volunteer beach cleanup at the Wānaka lakefront next week.

Celebrated for over 50 years, Earth Day is a signpost in the international calendar to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

With a mission to protect the natural beauty and paradise of Lake Wānaka, the local organisation is hosting another cleanup to celebrate this day the right way.

The cleanup is taking place on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22 from 10am-noon.

The event will consist of the rubbish pickup, as well as gathering valuable data and enjoying some food for morning tea from the team at Big Fig.

The rubbish collected will be sorted and recorded into Sustainable Coastlines national litter intelligence database.

As an extension of the Earth Day celebrations, Wai Wānaka will also be helping host the Get Your Feet Wet workshop on Thursday, April 24 from 4pm-5pm at Bullock Creek.

It is a chance to learn about, measure and record a selection of indicators that reflect water quality.

The purpose is to have hands-on learning and making a positive impact on local waterways while bringing like-minded people together.

Both events also fall during the school holidays and Wai Wānaka is encouraging families to bring their children along and giving them the opportunity to learn about environmental protection.