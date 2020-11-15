Sunday, 15 November 2020

Coastguard kept busy in Wanaka

    By Mark Price
    It has been a busy Sunday afternoon for Coastguard Wanaka Lakes.

    At about 1.15pm the Coastguard was alerted to a 6m cabin cruiser with engine trouble that was then swamped and washed ashore at Colquhouns Beach on the western side of Lake Wanaka.

    Wanaka Coastguard president Jonathan Walmisley said the weather was too rough for the two occupants to be collected by boat from the beach, and they were later picked up by police in a four wheel drive.

    The occupants were understood not to have been injured.

    Soon afterwards, the Coastguard assisted two men whose sailing dinghy was swamped in Roys Bay south of Ruby Island.

    "By all accounts, the bung wasn't in or they lost the bung and they filled up with water," Mr Walmisley said.

    The two men were checked by St John Ambulance staff, he said, but were fine though very cold after spending at least 20 minutes in the water without wetsuits.

