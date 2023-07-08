Community group to present urban design documents

Photo: ODT files

The Heart of Wānaka town centre jigsaw puzzle is finally coming together.

After two years of meetings, workshops and planning, a group of Wānaka town centre businesspeople will present their final urban design documents to the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board on July 27.

Before it reaches that milestone, Heart of Wānaka (How) has two more opportunities to fine-tune and explain the documents: one in a public-excluded workshop with the board on Tuesday, and the other with the public on July 19.

Urban designer and How group member Garth Falconer released the plans to the Otago Daily Times this week.

"They are the result of two years’ voluntary work. I think the volunteers have done really well," he said.

How formed in June 2021 to come up with new town centre concept plans because Wānaka’s "growing pains" had led to concerns businesses were relocating to business parks.

Mr Falconer said there was not a consolidated voice advocating for the traditional Wānaka town centre although several town centre concepts had been produced over the last two decades. Meanwhile, development applications were being lodged piecemeal and the council recently announced a review of density and height restrictions.

These would all affect the future and functioning of the town centre and the latest plans should provide background and key principles to help improve outcomes , he said.

"In the past, progress has been hampered by division of opinion and apathy often stemming from over consultation.

"[How members] have been actively meeting and engaging with a broad range of the community, gathering a spectrum of views on issues, ideas and priorities. And whilst it isn’t possible to get total consensus the group believe they have got to a point where there is a fair representative balance of interests and aspirations," Mr Falconer said.

How’s goal is to provide direction, guide decisions, and feed into reviews of development proposals, for example a proposed hotel on Ardmore St, changes to parking or the next stage of the lakefront development plan, Mr Falconer said.

Over the last two years, feedback had been received from the Wānaka Garden Club, Te Kakano Nursery, Friends of Bullock Creek, Friends of Pembroke Park, The Wānaka Show, Upper Clutha Rugby Club and others.

If the community board adopted and endorsed the plan, How would continue to work on the strategies, he said.

How had not presented budgets for implementing the overall plan.

Its work had been at a higher level of conceptual planning, Mr Falconer said.

He added the council could soon see more community groups presenting proposals for a performing arts centre, an art gallery, a museum, a public transport bus service and other projects.

How also proposed strategies to rearrange parking so the lakefront could be returned to recreation and pedestrian use, but was "very cognisant" of public calls to retain parking spaces, he said.

"We believe the key to parking is better management. At the moment it is pretty much a free-for-all.

We appreciate the time people have put into meeting with us. We have met with many, many groups and we hope this contribution will be helpful," Mr Falconer said.

Next steps

July 11: Heart of Wānaka community workshop with Wānaka Community Board.

July 19: Public presentation and information sharing at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

July 27: Heart of Wānaka final presentation to the board, seeking approval and endorsement.