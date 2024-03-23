Community at the heart of fundraiser

At the Hirepool Charity Golf Classic Trilogy tournament in Wānaka on Saturday are Food for Love volunteers Nicky Allum (left) and Annette Menlove with tournament committee member Phil Thirkell. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Community supporting the community was at the heart of a charity golf tournament held in Wānaka over the weekend.

The 21st edition of the Hirepool Charity Classic Trilogy was held at the Wānaka Golf Club — this year in support of local charitable organisation Food for Love which provides a free home-cooked meal for anyone in the Upper Clutha area struggling.

Hirepool Charity Classic committee member Phil Thirkell said the community had rallied to support the tournament this year.

"The level of donations coming in for Food for Love has really been quite exceptional," he said.

Over 230 people had taken part in the golf tournament and some had come from as far as Christchurch to play.

Auctions and raffles were drawn on Sunday night, prizes were organised by Food for Love volunteers, including 10 major prizes worth over $1000.

Over 20 years the tournament had raised over $450,000 for various charities, an average of $22,500 each year.

He hoped the mix of fun for the golfers and support for a local charity would continue to make the tournament a success for many years to come.

"If we stick can with that formula, which we intended to do, then the next few years are hopefully going to take care of themselves."

Food for Love volunteer Nicky Allum said the support from the tournament had been immense.

In the past year, the charitable organisation had provided about 8100 meals for people needing assistance in the Upper Clutha, she said.

At present, Food for Love provided about 200 meals a week.

"If they’re in need and having trouble getting food on the table, we will help them," Ms Allum said.

Demand and operational costs of their services had risen hand-in-hand with cost of living, she said.

Ms Allum said many donations for the auction had come from people who had received support from Food for Love in the past.

"[It is] community looking after community."