Controversial Northlake hotel given approval

An architect's impression shows the hotel proposed in the Northlake Special Zone, Wanaka. Photo: Studio Pacific Architecture

Controversial plans for a 113-room hotel in Wanaka's Northlake subdivision have been granted resource consent by two independent commissioners for the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

In a statement this afternoon, Winton chief executive Chris Meehan said the company was ''delighted'' with the decision.

''The district plan had already zoned this site for visitor accommodation some years ago, and the design has been refined in response to feedback through the resource consent process.

''We are now looking forward to progressing to the next stages of design and planning for the project.''

The hotel was designed ''to fuse with the local landscape and complement the surrounding natural and built environment'', Mr Meehan said.

Of the 141 submissions made in response to the company's resource consent application, none were in support.