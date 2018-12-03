Cop car 'rammed' during Wanaka chase

A police car was damaged during a chase in Wanaka this morning. Photo: Sean Nugent

A police car was "rammed" during a car chase in Wanaka this morning which ended after the driver was stopped with road spikes.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a vehicle driving "aggressively and erratically" from Cardona towards Wanaka on the Crown Range Rd just after 9.30am.

The car was reportedly seen driving into road cones and there was concern for safety of the public.

A pursuit was initiated after the car failed to stop for police on the outskirts of Wanaka.

During the pursuit a police car was "rammed", the spokesperson said.

The damaged car was left parked at the corner of McDougall and Brownston St.

The spokesperson said the driver headed towards Mt Aspiring on the National Park Rd, where road spikes were successfully deployed.

A 30-year-old Queenstown man is facing driving charges including reckless driving and failing to stop and could face further charges.