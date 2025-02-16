Couple to renew vows made lakeside 10 years ago

Alyssa Coe and Mark ‘‘Sharky’’ Smoothy, of Australia, exchanged wedding vows during Challenge Wānaka 2015, before going on to finish their race. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two Australian athletes will be celebrating 10 years of love and endurance at Challenge Wānaka tomorrow.

Ten years ago, Mark "Sharky" Smoothy and Alyssa Coe captivated the world when they decided to tie the knot mid-marathon during the full iron distance Challenge Wānaka race.

Now, the couple are returning to Lake Wānaka to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in the Challenge Wānaka Half.

Their triathlon love affair began when Mr Smoothy made a surprise proposal to his then girlfriend during a 2014 Melbourne triathlon.

His poetic recitation at the marathon’s halfway point left his partner and spectators in tears.

Tomorrow, they will race again and renew their vows at the exact lakeside spot where they were married a decade ago.

