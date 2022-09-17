Crash results in helicopter trip to hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash has resulted in a trip to hospital in a helicopter for one unlucky motorist who received moderate injuries in Otago.
A St John spokeswoman said it was informed of a motor vehicle incident and responded with an ambulance and a helicopter about 4pm today.
One patient was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, she said.
A police spokesman said officers assisted with the incident, which happened in Mount Aspiring Road, Wanaka.
The incident is understood to have involved a motorcycle.