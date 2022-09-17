Saturday, 17 September 2022

Crash results in helicopter trip to hospital

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    A crash has resulted in a trip to hospital in a helicopter for one unlucky motorist who received moderate injuries in Otago.

    A St John spokeswoman said it was informed of a motor vehicle incident and responded with an ambulance and a helicopter about 4pm today.

    One patient was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, she said.

    A police spokesman said officers assisted with the incident, which happened in Mount Aspiring Road, Wanaka.

    The incident is understood to have involved a motorcycle.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter