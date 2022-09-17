Crash results in helicopter trip to hospital

A crash has resulted in a trip to hospital in a helicopter for one unlucky motorist who received moderate injuries in Otago.

A St John spokeswoman said it was informed of a motor vehicle incident and responded with an ambulance and a helicopter about 4pm today.

One patient was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries, she said.

A police spokesman said officers assisted with the incident, which happened in Mount Aspiring Road, Wanaka.

The incident is understood to have involved a motorcycle.

