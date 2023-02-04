Creativity inspired by season

Alysn Midgelow-Marsden’s work Natural Layers. She will be leading a textiles and mixed-media workshop at the 2023 Wanaka Autumn Arts School. Photo: supplied

Spaces are filling up quickly for the 2023 Wanaka Autumn Arts School.

The annual school hosts a range of workshops across the visual and performing arts during the April school holidays.

Last year’s school was postponed and ran in October due to Covid uncertainty and rebranded as the Spring Arts School.

Liz Hawker, one of the organisers of the school, said she was looking forward to this year’s workshops.

"The week of the Autumn Art School is an opportunity for people to set aside the everyday in favour of their creativity.

"It brings a wide range of people together to engage in making/doing/creating in a fabulous setting."

It would be especially rewarding to see the classes taking place in autumn again, which in Wānaka is traditionally a time of clear settled weather, "enabling outdoor conversations and beautiful autumn colours".

Highlights included creative writing with New Zealand Book Award winner Catherine Chidgey, watercolour painting with Jacky Pearson and photography composition with Dave Wethey.

There is even a fly-fishing class covering casting, trout behaviour, trout food and general watercraft.

Four of the 14 workshops on offer have already sold out.

The school has become something of a Wānaka institution, hosting about 400 tutors since it started more than 30 years ago and more than 5000 students.