Thursday, 23 April 2020

Day shift gets the job done more safely

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Hanging out . . . Fulton Hogan contractors work above and below the deck of Luggate’s Red Bridge...
    Hanging out . . . Fulton Hogan contractors work above and below the deck of Luggate’s Red Bridge as they take advantage of low traffic to work day shifts instead of at night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Luggate's Red Bridge is locked down on weekdays during lockdown as contractors work to repair the bridge deck — taking advantage of quiet roads.

    NZ Transport Agency southern media manager Frances Adank said while pre-winter deck work on the bridge on State Highway 8A between Wanaka and Tarras had been scheduled to be completed by tomorrow, there was additional work to do on bridge abutments after Anzac weekend.

    The nature of lockdown had meant repair work initially planned to take place at night had been shuffled to between 8am and 5pm.

    NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Mark Stewart said switching shifts made it simpler and safer for essential-service highway workers.

    ‘‘With the significant drop in traffic right now, daytime repairs are the safest option.’’

    Detours via Camp Hill Rd had been put place for essential-service workers since work started on April 14 and temporary signage was in place.

    Fulton Hogan holds the contract to complete the work but the company’s New Zealand communications spokeswoman, Jane Broughton, referred comment back to the NZ Transport Agency.

    jared.morgan@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter