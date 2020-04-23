Day shift gets the job done more safely

Hanging out . . . Fulton Hogan contractors work above and below the deck of Luggate’s Red Bridge as they take advantage of low traffic to work day shifts instead of at night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Luggate's Red Bridge is locked down on weekdays during lockdown as contractors work to repair the bridge deck — taking advantage of quiet roads.

NZ Transport Agency southern media manager Frances Adank said while pre-winter deck work on the bridge on State Highway 8A between Wanaka and Tarras had been scheduled to be completed by tomorrow, there was additional work to do on bridge abutments after Anzac weekend.

The nature of lockdown had meant repair work initially planned to take place at night had been shuffled to between 8am and 5pm.

NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Mark Stewart said switching shifts made it simpler and safer for essential-service highway workers.

‘‘With the significant drop in traffic right now, daytime repairs are the safest option.’’

Detours via Camp Hill Rd had been put place for essential-service workers since work started on April 14 and temporary signage was in place.

Fulton Hogan holds the contract to complete the work but the company’s New Zealand communications spokeswoman, Jane Broughton, referred comment back to the NZ Transport Agency.

