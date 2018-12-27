Decent crowd expected for picnic races

The continued popularity of the Hawea Picnic Races was due to it being a "good old-fashioned day out'' according to some of its organisers (from left) Craig Knight, Paul Cunningham, and Gerry and Denise Shaw. Photo: Sean Nugent

Organisers of the Hawea Picnic Races are hoping for another record-breaking event tomorrow.

About 2000 people attended the annual event last year, and Hawea Picnic Racing Club chairman Paul Cunningham was hoping to ''repeat that again'' tomorrow. There was plenty of potential for more growth, he said.

Despite the event being held annually for at least 70 years, many people did not know of its existence.

It also provided something a bit different from the other activities around the Upper Clutha during the Christmas period.

''I think people, if they have a good run on the lake, they get a bit sick of it and look for something a bit different,'' Mr Cunningham said.

Club member Craig Knight described the event as a ''good old-fashioned family day''.

''You've got everything from sack races to egg and spoon races for kids, all those good old things,'' he said.

''People can come and have a picnic, there's barbecues available, soft drinks, raffles. There's something for everyone,'' fellow club member Gerry Shaw said.

The day will consist of a series of pony events in the morning run by the Hawea Wanaka Pony Club, before ten races in the afternoon.

A classic car collection and various other attractions will also be on offer.

sean.nugent@odt.co.nz