Draft bylaw outlines changes to make bridge jumping safer

Jumping off the Albert Town Bridge in 2019 were teenagers Hadley Tamati, Micah Cousins, Tana Hansen (top), Dylan Rimmer, Kahu Nepia, Oliver Prince (below), Olly Thomas, Ethan Carleton and Scarlet Norman. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The "rite of passage" that is jumping off the Albert Town bridge into the Clutha River looks likely to be enshrined in council legislation.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025 acknowledges the popular summer activity and sets out changes to make the jump less risky.

The biggest fear is a young bridge jumper — some are as young as 8 — will land on a powerboat, although there have been no known incidents of that happening.

Following a study by Drowning Prevention Aotearoa, the council is proposing to direct "power-driven" boats away from the span of the bridge most commonly used by jumpers.

The risk to jumpers is already somewhat reduced by the river upstream of the bridge being closed to power-driven boats between December 1 and April 30.

However, Drowning Prevention Aotearoa said there were two commercial operators that could use the river during the period and last summer five other boats were caught in the prohibited area.

It made other suggestions, including having rescue equipment on site and, looking further ahead, a "formalised jumping platform" when the bridge is upgraded.

Cr Cody Tucker said the changes were an attempt to improve safety rather than take away the opportunity. The public has until October 31 to make submissions on the draft bylaw.

One of those making a submission will be Jude Batson, who has stood up for paddleboarders. They, along with those on surfboards, sailboards, windsurfers and the like are exempt from wearing a life jacket but must wear a "full wetsuit" at all times.

Ms Batson, a former Queenstown Lakes District councillor, told the Wānaka Sun she wore a wetsuit in winter but wondered how well that rule worked for paddleboarders in the heat of summer.

She plans to make a submission to the council suggesting a wetsuit be required only a certain distance from the shore — perhaps 15m.

"Lots of kids get on paddle boards and stay close to the shore, and they have a ball because they dive off it.

"My grandchildren do it.

"There'll be three of them and then they all jump off at the same time and we're there watching them, of course.

"And, you see lots of kids doing it."

Ms Batson said she was happy to rely on her ankle leash and board but would wear a life jacket if going further from the shore.

Cr Tucker also believed there was a case to be made for the wetsuit requirement to be lifted near the shore.

The most contentious issue in the draft bylaw is likely to be the suggestion waterski lanes be removed from Roys Bay, leaving lanes at Dublin Bay, Glendhu Bay and Lake Hāwea.