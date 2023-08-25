Families set to move to Longview

The township of Lake Hāwea. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Eight Upper Clutha families have only days to wait until they move into their new "affordable homes" within Lake Hāwea’s new Longview housing area.

Five have bought their houses for less than $430,000 under schemes operated by the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

Three have been allocated houses under various rental schemes.

Trust chief executive Julie Scott said yesterday home ownership opportunities less than $430,000 were extremely rare in the district and the trust was delighted to help.

Under the trust’s secure home programme, families pay the cost of house construction and then pay an average ground rental of $117 per week.

Longview developer Universal Developments gave 58 sections to the trust in 2018 as part of the special housing area process.