Fire chief humble in accepting honour

It was an afternoon of celebration and honours at the fire service awards involving the Luggate, Lake Hawea and Wanaka brigades on Saturday

Firefighters and associated members dusted off their uniforms and glam for an afternoon to commemorate several fire service award recipients at the Luggate Fire Station.

Luggate Chief Fire Officer Rod Anderson was honoured with the double star gold medal for his 50 years of service at Luggate station.

The award was presented by representatives from the United Fire Brigade Association, the Otago Southland Provincial Fire Brigades Association and the Otago Southland Gold Star Association.

During the presentation, Mr Anderson was joined on stage by his children, Matt Anderson and Rachel O’Connell.

Mr Anderson was commended for his 99.83% attendance to call-outs over his 50 years of service.

Gathering to celebrate at the recent fire service awards, local fire chiefs (from left) Careen Kemp (Makarora), Brent Arthur (Lake Hawea), Tony Wellman (Wanaka), Mark Davidson (Tarras) and Rod Anderson (Luggate) stand in front of the Wanaka fire truck. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Mr Anderson expressed gratitude and humility in his acceptance of the award.

"I don’t really know where the person’s gone that everybody’s been talking about. There’s been a hell of a lot of praise come down to somebody, but can’t quite figure out where he is," Mr Anderson said.

He acknowledged the empty chair beside him, vacated to represent his late wife, Cec.

"We were married in April 1972, and I joined the fire brigade in May 1972. As you can appreciate, Cec shared my entire fire service journey with me and without the support I got from her and my family, there’s no way I could have put anything like the effort into fire brigade like I have," he said.

Luggate Fire Brigade is like my immediate family, and all the other brigades in the area are my extended family. To be able to talk to any one of you and appreciate the work you do and know the support you give to everybody else makes things so much easier, he said.

Three generations of the Anderson family now serve in the Luggate Fire Brigade. Son Matt Anderson is deputy chief fire officer, and grandson Will Anderson joined last month.

More than 34 members in Wanaka and Luggate received service honours and awards.

