Flown to hospital after collision with tree

Occupants in car which collided with a fallen tree near Wānaka have been flown to Dunstan Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Camphill Rd, shortly after 4pm today.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been travelling towards Hāwea when the crash occurred.

A representative of Fire and Emergency NZ said an unknown number of the vehicle’s occupants were transported by helicopter to Dunstan Hospital “for further checkups”.

No further information about their conditions was known.

The road between Wānaka and Hāwea was temporarily closed as police, fire and bystanders worked to clear the tree.

A temporary diversion was in place for traffic heading in both directions.

The road reopened about 4.50pm.

- By Regan Harris