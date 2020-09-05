Saturday, 5 September 2020

'Fully burnt out': Car ablaze on road to Treble Cone

    A car has been "fully burnt out" after it caught fire on the access road to Treble Cone ski field today.

    A pillar of smoke rose from the fully involved car fire in Treble Cone Skifield Rd about 12.55pm today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one appliance was still at the scene extinguishing some tussock which caught fire while the car was ablaze.

    The car fire itself had been extinguished, she said.

    Treble Cone Ski Area posted to Facebook saying the road had been closed on both sides while the fire was being dealt with.

     

     

     

