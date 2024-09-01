Fundraising trip already inspiring pupils

Riverside Educare children have been making friendship bracelets for children in Nepal. From left: Emerson, Beau, Fern (standing), Daisy, teacher Jo Horton, Poppy, Mason, Rosie (both standing) Finn and Ollie. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

When Wanaka early childhood teacher Jo Horton sets foot in India and Nepal in October, she will have a backpack full of beaded friendship bracelets to give away to children.

Her expedition with Queenstown-based organisation Orphan Aid International includes visits to schools for homeless children as well as a fundraising trek to Everest Base Camp.

It will be Ms Horton’s first ever multi-day trek, after she took up tramping recently to train for Orphan Aid’s fundraising and goodwill campaign.

The bracelets have been made by many of her small assistants who attend Riverside Educare in Albert Town and have been learning from Mrs Horton about homeless and street children.

When the Wānaka Sun visited Riverside recently, the children’s production estimates ranged widely between 41 and 500 bracelets, all to be completed in the next eight or nine weeks.

But it was clear Mrs Horton’s big adventure had captured their imaginations.

The children said they had been studying the globe to see where their teacher was going and learning about gratitude.

"Gratefulness and gratitude are values really dear to my heart. I love children and it really breaks my heart that the children of India and Nepal have no-one advocating for them. The children here [at Riverside] are really caring and understand there are children out there who don’t have the opportunities they do," Mrs Horton said.

She initially felt out of her comfort zone because she had never done an activity like this before, Mrs Horton said.

She began a swimming and walking programme with friends and teaching colleagues in February, is now confidently tackling Roys Peak and the Skyline tramp and believes she can tackle the route to Everest Base Camp while bringing awareness of the plight of homeless children and the risks of child trafficking.

Riverside Educare owner Sarah Macfie said the staff were active role models and encouraged children to challenge themselves.

"It is amazing to have teachers who are doing things and bring their values into the classroom to share," Mrs Macfie said.

Orphans Aid International is a registered New Zealand charity that has helped more than 5000 children around the world.

Founded by Sue van Schreven, the organisation is celebrating its 20th year this year.

Orphans Aid teams trekked Mt Kilimanjaro in 2019, the Stewart Island Great Walk in 2020 and the Tongariro Crossing in 2022.

The Everest trek participants have a joint fundraising goal of $150,000 to support a school for refugee children and a school for children living in an area where leprosy is common.

Both schools help prevent children from being trafficked.

Mrs Horton has set up a Givealittle page for her fundraising adventure.