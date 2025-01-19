Happy paddlers take on Clutha Classic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were 80 paddlers in the 50km distance and two in the 39km "sprint" distance.
Southern Lakes Multisport Club event organiser Richard Shields said it was a "stunning day" with lots of happy paddlers.
Maier appeared calm and confident on the start line of Wave 9, as the competitors chatted, laughed and wished each other well before a drama-free start to their race from Bremner Bay, across Lake Wānaka and down the Clutha River to Bendigo Reach.
Elliott also appeared the calmest competitor on the start of the slightly more amped Wave 10, which was due to start about an hour after the first wave of paddlers.
About a minute before Wave 10 was due to start, Queenstown paddler Steve Norton announced his boat was taking on water.
Norton’s competitors agreed to wait until he had sorted himself out, but couldn’t resist teasing him.
"This is a classic event ... Let’s keep it gentlemanly," a competitor said.