International skiers no match for Wright

International skiers returned to the Merino Muster for the first time since 2019, however it was a New Zealander who claimed the top spot.

The annual cross-country ski race at the Snow Farm in the Cardrona Valley is part of the Worldloppet, an international marathon series involving more than 20 countries.

More than 200 participants took part in the event on Saturday which included the 7km Straggle Muster, 14km Double Fleece, 21km Snow Rake and 42km Merino Muster races.

A 1km mini muster for children wanting to take part was also held in the afternoon.

Campbell Wright.

The event started in near white-out conditions but cleared throughout the morning, bringing blue skies and "fantastic" racing.

Olympian and "local hero", as he was referred to, biathlete Campbell Wright claimed first place in the 42km with a time of 1hr 59min 25sec — 19 minutes ahead of Australian Ross Hamilton.

It seemed an effortless performance, with Wright barely puffing as he crossed the finish line.

It felt good to win on his home course, he said.

"This is my home race so I wanted to do well.

"There was a bit of fresh snow so it was a bit slow to start, especially for the front guys 'cause they were grooming it almost, and at the end it was awesome," he said.

Olympian Campbell Wright crosses the finish line to win the Merino Muster 42km race at the Snow Farm on Saturday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Snow Farm general manager Sam Lee said it was great to see the internationals back on course.

"It’s just added the flavour back — we’ve enjoyed having the Kiwis but it’s been a little bit disrupted.

"But it’s really great to have the whole race, the full course, and of course we’ve had a great weather day."