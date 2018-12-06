Lab rescued from cliff after chasing rabbit

A three-year-old golden labrador has been rescued from a Wanaka walking track after getting stuck on a cliff while chasing a rabbit.

Owner Peter Simpson, of Invercargill, was on holiday and had been walking Polly on the Waterfall Creek track just out of Wanaka about lunchtime, when the dog ran over a bluff.

"She couldn't go up and couldn't go down. She was stuck," Mr Simpson said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and abseiled down the cliff face to rescue Polly.

She was not hurt and seemed unfazed by the incident.

"I think she'll want a treat and a sleep when we get back to the campground," Mr Simpson said.