Locals urged to submit on long-term plan

PHOTO: ARCHIVE

There are options up for discussion and we’re urging people in the community to make submissions now as the work programmes being discussed will have effects on them for the next 10 years ahead.

Wānaka, Lake Hāwea and Albert Town ratepayers could be helping to pay for Queenstown’s transport services for the next 10 years, if the Otago Regional Council’s draft long-term plan gets the go ahead in its present form.

The community has its final chance to have a say about the plan, with submissions closing on April 28.

Another public transport trial for Wānaka is included in the plan for 2024.

Other long-term plan changes address flooding programmes and environmental projects, all of which lead to a possible district-wide average rates increase of 18.6%.

Two public transport trials have already been held in the Upper Clutha in 2022 and 2023, led by a working group comprising people from ORC, Community Networks/Link, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Lake Wānaka Tourism.

ORC chairwoman Gretchen Robertson said ratepayers would have a strong interest in the types of services the council undertakes and what was affordable.

"There are options up for discussion and we’re urging people in the community to make submissions now as the work programmes being discussed will have effects on them for the next 10 years ahead," she said.

Specific changes for Wānaka are: