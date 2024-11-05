Loved ones honoured in traditional celebration

Paetara Central was decorated in vibrant colours for the Wānaka Mexican community’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations for the departed on Saturday. PHOTO: JOHN WELLINGTON

Wānaka's Mexican community hosted Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations at Paetara Central on Saturday to mark the deaths of loved ones.

It is an important celebration on the Mexican calendar but is also observed in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage.

The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.

The celebrations can take a humorous slant with celebrants sharing amusing stories about the departed.

It was the second time Dia de los Muertos has been observed in Wānaka, with participants carrying out traditional activities such as pinata-making, or sugar skull decorating, dancing, performing and sharing food.