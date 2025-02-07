Man swept away in Otago river

Mt Aspiring. File photo

Police rescue teams are searching for a man missing after he fell into a river in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5pm yesterday that a man had fallen from a rock into the river and had failed to resurface, police said in a statement.

A search team immediately deployed to the area however he was unable to be located.

The search resumed this morning about 8am.

Any further information will be released as it becomes available.