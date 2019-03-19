Mt Barker Rd suggested as link to Q'town

Turning Mt Barker Rd, near Wanaka, into a link to Queenstown is ‘‘being considered’’. Photo: Mark Price

Mt Barker Rd is being eyed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council as a major link between Wanaka Airport and Queenstown.

The suggestion is contained in the council's newly released Wanaka town centre master plan.

Although the Mt Barker Rd road reserve begins at the airport and runs south all the way to Cardrona Valley Rd, the actual road has never been completed, and a new bridge across the Cardrona River would be required.

In the master plan, the QLDC says the Mt Barker Rd ''connection'' is being considered, along with Golf Course Rd and Riverbank Rd - all designed to reduce congestion in the town centre.

Mt Barker Residents' Association secretary Chrissie Thomson said yesterday she was astounded at the idea of developing Mt Barker Rd.

The association has been trying to have nearby, unsealed, Ballantyne Rd upgraded.

''After 10 years of battling to have Ballantyne Rd upgraded to be made safer for all, yet another proposal seems to be coming forward which is attracting attention and not addressing the safety issues,'' Ms Thomson said.

She thought that the priority would have been for there to be a two-way bridge on Ballantyne Rd ''before they start looking at expanding the network''.

The association is due to meet tomorrow night.

Wanaka Community Board member Ed Taylor will attend the meeting and said that the extension of Mt Barker Rd had been talked about for years.

''The planners are showing lots of different options of what might be possible in the future as the town grows.

''It's not a given that it will ever happen.''

Mr Taylor said the council's focus was on sorting out Ballantyne Rd.

He expected that extending and upgrading Mt Barker Rd would cost tens of millions of dollars.

''I don't think that is going to stack up in a very, very long time, if ever.''

The QLDC is calling for feedback on the options it has presented.

