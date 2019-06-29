Much of master plan yet to be revealed

Ardmore St in Wanaka. Photo: Sean Nugent

The public's opportunity to provide "feedback" on the Wanaka Town Centre master plan concluded yesterday but much of the plan's detail has yet to be revealed.

The master plan public consultation document consisted of 23 pages, including one page on the transport business case.

But many more pages of detail have yet to be disclosed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

That detail and the public feedback will be brought together in a report scheduled to go to the Wanaka Community Board and then to the August meeting of the Queenstown Lakes District Council, for endorsement.

Then, in March next year, formal consultation with the public will begin.

This will start with parking management, the town centre bypass, the Anderson Rd-State Highway 84 intersection upgrade and the cycle network.

The council's property and infrastructure manager Peter Hansby said the request for public "feedback" was "an engagement process" not "a full public consultation process".

"As we get into the project level, or we start to go through the long term plan process - start to assign dollars or investment - that's when it starts to take on a more formal consultation process."

Mr Hansby said consultant Stantec was still working on all the information "and that includes the feedback from the community".

The Otago Daily Times submitted an Official Information Act request for the underlying documents this week, but has agreed to wait for the full report to be presented to the council.

Mr Hansby said it was not about hiding information from the community, it was about "getting it in a consolidated document".