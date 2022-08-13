New opportunities for ski industry stalwart

Bridget Legnavsky.

Wanaka snowsports industry identity Bridget Legnavsky has resigned her RealNZ management role to pursue a chief executive position at an international ski resort in the northern hemisphere.

Mrs Legnavsky could not provide more details as the contract was still under negotiation.

She leaves RealNZ in September.

"This will bring me back deeply into skiing, which is what I love to do," she said yesterday.

Mrs Legnavsky has worked in the snowsports industry for 30 years, mostly at Cardrona.

In recent years, Treble Cone was added to her portfolio.

Last year, she was appointed chief experience officer of RealNZ.

Construction company Breens also appointed her as their first female independent director and Mrs Legnavsky hoped to continue that role online.

"Getting global CEO experience is probably the best thing I could do right now for my career.

"It is full responsibility and that’s what I am looking forward to," Mrs Legnavsky said.

Her roles have included chairwoman of Ignite Wanaka Business of Commerce and of the Queenstown Lakes District Council climate reference group.

Mrs Legnavsky said her family was excited about the opportunity.

Her husband Pete Legnavsky is a leading freeski coach who manages high performance programmes at Cardrona and Treble Cone and will continue working back-to-back seasons.

Their son Gustav (16) is the 2022 junior freeski halfpipe world champion and competed in the halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics this year.

Their daughter Zora (11) is also a keen skier and is interested in the performing arts.

"We are all going together. It doesn’t change anything for Gustav. He already spends seven or eight months in the northern hemisphere. Actually, we will see more of him because he will have a base to bounce back and forward to when he is in the northern hemisphere."