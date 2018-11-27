NZSO pencilled in for festival

A night at the symphony could be on offer next year at Wanaka's Festival of Colour.

Festival director Philip Tremewan presented a sneak peek of the draft 2019 festival programme at a function for supporters at Lake Wanaka Centre last week, where he noted some leading arts organisations were interested in coming to Wanaka.

One was the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, which was pencilled in to perform two concerts during the festival.

Mr Tremewan said the festival team was still chasing the last 10% of the budget to make the full programme happen, and was looking for stakeholders who could contribute $2000 each to fund the symphony.

Three supporters had already committed and the festival needed three more to lock in the symphony performances.

"It's a large company and it takes a lot to bring them here.''

The festival had also commissioned a performance with the New Zealand Dance Company, which was paid for by the proceeds of a fundraising auction held during the last festival.

Next year's festival will be held from April 2 to 9.