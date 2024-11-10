Opinion: Gower opens up to readers at festival

Mountain Scene editor Tracey Roxburgh with journalist Paddy Gower at his Queenstown Writers Festival book launch, This is the F#$%ing News. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Journalist Paddy Gower could have told many a sad story about the personal costs of telling the news in his session at last week’s Queenstown Writers Festival.

But he was clearly on a mission to launch not just his new book, This is the F#$%ing News, but blossoming sidelines as a stand-up comedian and motivational speaker.

His presentation was moderated by Mountain Scene editor Tracey Roxburgh, who is part of Allied Press’ reporting powerhouse in Queenstown; her career at least as long as Gower’s 25-years producing award-winning reportage for the likes of the NZ Herald, the Press Gallery and Newshub.

Despite hailing from different ends of the country, the pair set up an easy rapport and were soon bouncing jokes as they discussed his first book, released by Allen Unwin at the end of September.

The audience learned Gower wants to be a voice for our rural health and hospital services crisis during his upcoming national book tour (starting in Stewart Island on November 19).

"I will be talking about Southern hospitals wherever I go ... I understand. I know what is needed. I met (Southland cancer services advocate) Blair Vining, I know about the need for cancer services in the South. I cycled for a cancer fundraiser here and I have friends in the region ... This hospital [Dunedin] is needed for this region. This region needs a voice in Auckland for people who don’t understand, don’t know how much it is needed," Gower said.

In his book, Gower talks about his mother’s losing battle with breast cancer, and how she travelled 460km round trips to get hospital treatment in the North Island.

He advocates for improved travel assistance. Rates of 28c a kilometre and $100 a night still create travel barriers for many people.

He also broached personal issues.

These included defending himself from bullying about his looks, alcoholism, anger, burnout and depression.

He talked about those things because he hoped others might learn something from his journey and not feel so alone, he said.

Hilariously, he admitted he employed a ghost writer, fellow journalist and friend Eugene Bingham, to help him write his book.

"Some writers might find it horrifying. Others might be interested in the process," he said.

It wasn’t his first admission about the ghost writer.

He mentioned it at recent Booksellers festival too, earning a reprimand from his publisher to "tone it down" because the booksellers were the ones selling his books.

Writing with Bingham still meant he had worked hard and he felt it was his own blood, sweat and tears.

But if the audience didn’t like it, they could leave and get a refund, he added. No-one left.

If Gower had issues, Ms Roxburgh had questions.

She had read Steve Braunias’ painful review calling the author "lazy", "complacent" and indulgent" in contracting Mr Bingham.

"I have had some very nasty enemies ... But Steve Braunias? Ow, ow ... I felt like the voo-doo doll, where he had been jabbing me. And when I read his wrap on the Polkinghorne trial, I thought Steve Braunias was being quite nice ... I just felt Steve Braunias gave Polkie a better review at his murder trial than me," Gower said — adding he was still good friends with the reviewer.

Ms Roxburgh was also interested to know how Gower got on with journalist Duncan Garner.

The reply sounded complicated. There was definitely a lesson there about being competitive and playing psychological warfare with your mates.

"Duncan didn’t want to let go and I wanted to take over. We just lost each other and we’ve never really been mates again. It is sad," Gower replied.

And finally, Ms Roxburgh asked his opinion of various characters in one word.

Mark Weldon? "Chaotic".

Mike McRoberts? "Sexy".

John Key? "Street fighter".

Jacinda Ardern? "Communicator".

Chris Luxon? "CEO".

Winston Peters? "Two words. No comment."

What did the room think of Gower?

At the beginning of the session, just a handful of the capacity audience of 100 put their hands up to say they had read Gower’s book.

At the end, pretty much the entire room queued for a signed copy.