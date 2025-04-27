Painter finds her talent for watercolours

Kate Boswell’s watercolour paintings are inspired entirely by her surroundings in Wānaka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An artist will always find a silver lining in the grey, clouded sky and local painter Kate Boswell discovered a new and exciting career out of the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Only six weeks before lockdown began on March 26, Boswell, her husband and two children moved to Wānaka simply to stay for a little while.

"It was only meant to be for one year.

"My husband had always wanted to come down here because he loved skiing and hunting.

"So, I said we will go down there for one year."

She said by the time they had been in town for six months they no longer wanted to leave.

"I guess that is what gave me the time to paint.

"I only started when I went to Wānaka."

The artist’s paintings now sell for over $4000 each and her prints are stocked at local shop Gifted and the Cardrona Hotel.

The former textile graphic designer did a block course on water colours when she arrived in town and soon realised her landscape art was both appreciated and sought after.

"There was a Wānaka art exhibition at the community hub and the paintings sold, some friends commissioned me to do some work and then some more, and then I started making some prints."

She worked for over 10 years as a graphic designer — first, for a children’s book publisher while living in London and then as a Textile Designer for Bendon, on her return to New Zealand she designed for Postie.

Boswell said having come from a drawing background in textile design the skills were somewhat transferable, but she never would have imagined becoming an artist full-time.

"I am very inspired by Wānaka, I haven’t branched out too far from here as it is just endless here for a landscape artist.

"The local scenery, on different days and seasons it all looks different even the difference from the morning sun and evening sun on a mountain makes it look very different.

"I probably wouldn’t have got into it if I hadn’t moved here, it is very connected to location."

Boswell said the town was full of talented artists of all types, something that was not well broadcasted.

"Every year I am reminded we have so many when I go the Labour weekend exhibition, so many artists are from here.

"I feel like for a small town we have so many creatives."

She described her work as a more time-consuming and detailed use of water colours and light through layers.

"I really emphasise strong contrasts of light.

"I use watercolour with a more modern layered texture so I build up the colour with lots of layers and it is quite vibrant.

"I use it in a slightly more detailed way than traditional watercolour."

Often seen as a quicker painting process, watercolours are made at a location and are dependent on the daylight hours.

However, Boswell will take photos of her location and paint from the studio.

Having spent five years in Wānaka the family feel right at home and her career exactly where she would like it to be.

"I’ve always been drawn to landscape as a subject matter, and having Lake Wānaka and the surrounding mountains right on my doorstep means I am never short of inspiration for my paintings.

"I look out at Treble Cone and Black Peak from my studio window everyday."